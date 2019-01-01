Osama Ashri is the founder of Saudi Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Lab (SEE Lab), which aims to accelerate the growth of entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia. He is also a member of the Board of Directors of Wadi Makkah Ventures. Previously, Osama has assumed multiple leadership roles dedicated to cultivating regional entrepreneurship ecosystems. His publications include Navigating Saudi Arabia's Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, The Role of Universities as Catalysts within Entrepreneurial Ecosystems, and The Global Entrepreneurship Monitor of Saudi Arabia.
