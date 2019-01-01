My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Óscar Alberto Parra Marmolejo

Óscar Alberto Parra Marmolejo

Consultor Independiente

About Óscar Alberto Parra Marmolejo

Escritor y consultor empresarial. Autor del libro Despegando con Nieve de Vainilla. Emprendedor de Don Parrafa; nevería artesanal. Asesor independiente de inversiones en criptodivisas. 

More From Óscar Alberto Parra Marmolejo

Bitcoin y blockchain explicados para los mortales
Bitcoin

Bitcoin y blockchain explicados para los mortales

Esta tecnología puede resolver grandes problemas globales relacionados a la corrupción o a la mala administración.
7 min read