Owais Dilawer is a Managing Partner at Spear Alliance Consulting. He has more than 10 years of experience in consulting across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Europe. He has strong experience in startups, corporate strategy and process optimization, business/financial analysis as well as due diligence. He is also the investor and founder of three startups that are operating in the Middle East Region.
