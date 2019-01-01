My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Owais Dilawer

Owais Dilawer

Managing Partner, Spear Alliance Consulting

About Owais Dilawer

Owais Dilawer is a Managing Partner at Spear Alliance Consulting. He has more than 10 years of experience in consulting across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Europe. He has strong experience in startups, corporate strategy and process optimization, business/financial analysis as well as due diligence. He is also the investor and founder of three startups that are operating in the Middle East Region.