About Owen Davis
Owen Davis is currently the Managing Director of NYC Seed, an early stage venture capital firm in New York City focusing on NYC-based technology companies. He has also has been named one of the 100 most influential people in Silicon Alley. Owen is also a serial entrepreneur, the author of various patents in Internet methods and technologies and the author of the book Instant Java Applets. Owen has also has been teaching innovation and entrepreneurship for several years at Columbia Business School, Columbia Law School and at NYU Abu Dhabi for undergraduates, MBAs and law students.