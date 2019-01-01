Pamela Chikhani

Pamela E. Chikhani is the co-founder of Reach and the Corporate Head of Business Development & Communications at Oasis Investment Company (Al Shirawi Group).

In her current role at the Al Shirawi Group, Pamela manages key business activities and creates long-term value for all 12 companies under the Group. Recently, she has also been appointed as the Director of Strategic Alliances for The Arcadia Preparatory School, a new sector that Al Shirawi Group is venturing into.

Previously, Pamela has served as Head of Business Strategy at London Business School (LBS), where she defined, set-up and delivered the regional business development and outreach strategy for the LBS Dubai office. Prior to that, she was Head of Customized Solutions at Thomson Reuters, and also spent eight years at Zawya where she led and managed the Financial Solutions Division.

Pamela is also a co-founder, board member and mentor at Reach, a non-profit organization registered in DIFC that is dedicated to helping young professional women unlock their true potential through structured mentoring and professional support.

Pamela believes in continuous self-development and holds several certifications from prestigious international institutes such as the Coach Training Institute (CTI), Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and the Association of International Product Marketing and Management (AIPMM), to name a few. She has completed with Honors a Masters in Economics from University of London in the UK; and a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada.