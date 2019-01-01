My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pamela Lewis

Pamela Lewis

Director, The New Economy Initiative

About Pamela Lewis

Pamela Lewis is the director of the New Economy Initiative, an economic development initiative working to build a network of support for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Southeast Michigan.