My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pankaj Gindodia

Pankaj Gindodia

Product Manger - Vayana Network

About Pankaj Gindodia

Pankaj has 7+ years of experience in the Banking industry. Previously with Fundtech, he handled the implementation of SCF product in 3 leading banks in and out of India. He was also involved in the product and pre-sales activities related to SCF. In his current role with Vayana Network, he is a part of the product team, handling new product development activities, daily operations and interacting with FIs and Corporates for their onboarding and integration processes. Pankaj’s hobbies include sports and travelling.