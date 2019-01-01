Pankaj Gindodia

Pankaj has 7+ years of experience in the Banking industry. Previously with Fundtech, he handled the implementation of SCF product in 3 leading banks in and out of India. He was also involved in the product and pre-sales activities related to SCF. In his current role with Vayana Network, he is a part of the product team, handling new product development activities, daily operations and interacting with FIs and Corporates for their onboarding and integration processes. Pankaj’s hobbies include sports and travelling.
