Pankaj Mirchandani

About Pankaj Mirchandani

Pankaj Mirchandani is managing partner, RCA, one of the top marketer and distributor of electronic products and accessories in India. He is involved with all aspects of diversification of the group’s interests in retailing, distribution, affiliations, and imports. Mirchandani has also played a key role in conceptualizing and building the popular connectivity and gadget cleaning products brand UltraProlink under the RCA umbrella.