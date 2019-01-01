Prof. Parimal Merchant is the Director with S P Jain School of Global Management in-charge of the Global FMB – a distinctive 12 month management program for sons and daughters of business families. He has over 26 years of association with Management education from which 21 years specializing in the area of creating specialized programs adapting management education to the context of Family Managed Business.
