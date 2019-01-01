Patricia E. Farrell is a partner at Pittsburgh-based law firm Meyer, Unkovic & Scott. She focuses her practice on a broad range of legal matters related to corporate and business law. She can be reached at pef@muslaw.com.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Patricia E. Farrell is a partner at Pittsburgh-based law firm Meyer, Unkovic & Scott. She focuses her practice on a broad range of legal matters related to corporate and business law. She can be reached at pef@muslaw.com.