Success Strategies from Women Who Break the Mold

Only 4 percent of women are CEOs and women make up only 18 percent of board seats around the globe. But if all the research shows that the odds are stacked against women, what can we learn from the women who managed to reach the pinnacle of success despite the obstacles of systemic bias in corporate America? Disrupters: Success Strategies from Women Who Break the Mold explores what has enabled some women to not just break the glass ceiling but to shatter it against all odds.

Dr. Patti Fletcher includes in her book first-person in-depth interviews with dozens of trailblazing women executives and board members. This exciting and uplifting book demystifies what it takes to go where so few have gone before by:

Exploring the mindsets that help or hinder success against all odds

Discovering the right time to begin the journey to a role that feels too big and too hard to obtain

Learning the secrets to success that separate those who succeed from those who do not

Building a personal board of directors to help you catapult yourself to the boardroom

Case studies and interviews will include women of diverse races, ages, backgrounds, and industries -- all sharing what it means to achieve their own version of success

Disrupters is the anti-Lean In. It's not about what women should do. It's not a preachy TEDTalk. It shows what different women business leaders have done to reach success as they define it, from board members to CEOs to freelancers. The game of business is stacked against women because they follow the unspoken rules of corporate culture, made long before women entered the workforce. This book helps them recognize those rules, then showcases the women who've found success by breaking them.