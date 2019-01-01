My Queue

Dr. Patti Fletcher, CEO of PSDNetwork, LLC, where she advises corporate executives and board members from lean start-ups to Fortune 100s, from small community organizations to large global non-profits. She is a sought-after speaker on the topics of leading large-scale cultural change, transformational leadership, brand building, cultivating high-performance teams, creating cultures of diversity and inclusion, harnessing talent, gender equity on boards, women in the c-suite, and women in high growth entrepreneurship. Patti is the author of Disrupters: Success Strategies From Women Who Break the Mold, and currently writes for Entrepreneur, Huffington Post, The Guardian, Forbes, and The Digitalist, and has contributed to and featured in Bloomberg Radio, NASDAQ, Refinery 29, Cheddar Live, Thrive Global, Time, Al-Jazeera, Forbes, Fortune, Newsweek, Xconomy, The Muse, WGBH Greater Boston, The Boston Globe.

About Patti Fletcher

Patti Fletcher, Ph.D., is the author of Disrupters: Success Strategies from Women Who Break the Mold (Entrepreneur Press 2018), gender equity advocate and expert authority on how to create a culture of inclusion to drive real business results. Fletcher is recognized as a futurist; a student of the inclusive talent economy and future of leadership; an innovation-through-inclusion expert; and a writer, advisor and speaker on topics related to driving progress through people. She has been featured in Time magazine, Al-Jazeera, Forbes, Newsweek, Xconomy and The Muse and advises corporate executives and board members from lean startups to Fortune 100s. Connect with Fletcher on Facebook and Twitter.

Areas of Expertise

Board Readiness
Branding
Marketing
Growth Strategies
Large-Scale Cultural Change Catalyst
Getting Unstuck
Equity in the Workplace
Executive Leadership
Development for Women Millennials and Baby Boomers
Living Your Passion Through Your Profession

Books By Patti Fletcher

Disrupters
Featured

Disrupters

By Patti Fletcher

Success Strategies from Women Who Break the Mold

