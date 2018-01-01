Patrick Carone

Patrick Carone is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com. He covers all aspects of entrepreneurship, specializing in the automotive, entertainment, hospitality, spirits and cannabis industries.

23 Celebrities in the Cannabiz
From actors to pop stars and everyone in between, these are some of the big names cashing in on the pot boom.
13 min read
5 Facts About the First-Ever Cannabis Speakeasy That Just Opened in Las Vegas
Here's what you need to know about the revolutionary Dana's Place.
3 min read
Coca-Cola Is 'In Talks' to Make Marijuana-Infused Drinks
They're the latest beverage company to tap into the surging demand.
2 min read
5 Tips for Breaking Into the 'Budding' Marijuana Industry
As weed becomes legal in more and more states, now is the time for entrepreneurs, even green ones, to break into the biz. We spoke with Nick Kovacevich, the CEO of Kush Bottles, to get the 420. (Er, we mean the 411.)
6 min read
