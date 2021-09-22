Patrick Frank

Patrick Frank

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Follow Patrick Frank on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Future of Entrepreneurship

5 Pivotal Qualities to Look for in Your First Employees

A nimble mind, tolerance for risk and true grit are just a few of the key characteristics of a great early-days staff member.

Continue Reading
Leadership

How to Draft an Effective Founders' Agreement

A comprehensive founders' agreement will help all parties stay aligned, fulfill responsibilities and avoid disputes.

Continue Reading
Leadership

5 Unconventional Interview Questions That Get Real Answers From Candidates

Interview questions that get past the pre-planned answers and get you in front of the real candidate.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like