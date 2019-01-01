About Patrick Hill

Patrick Hill is SRE team lead at Atlassian, provider of team collaboration and productivity software that helps teams organize, discuss and complete shared work. Teams at more than 68,000 organizations use Atlassian products including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Trello and Bitbucket. Based in Austin, Texas, Hill helps build teams and processes to ensure consistently high performance and availability of Atlassian's internal and external cloud services.