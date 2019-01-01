My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Patrick Osman

Patrick Osman

Senior Director of International Ventures, The Private Office Of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum

About Patrick Osman

Patrick Osman is a speaker, author, entrepreneur, and CEO of the Sales Training Academy. He is also the Senior Director of International Ventures at The Private Office Of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum in the UAE. 