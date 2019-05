Parick Valtin is the president and CEO of New Era Management and HireBox, as well as an international speaker and author. His areas of specialty include recruiting, pre-employment assessment, personnel performance evaluation and human resources developmen -- in which he has trained more than 125,000 people in more than 35 countries over the last 29 years. Valtin was an international business consultant for the Belgian government between 1986 and 1988, before starting U-MAN, in 1988.