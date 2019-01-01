Paul Ollinger is an author and stand-up comedian who has opened for some of the biggest names in the business. He also has an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School and was one the first 250 employees of Facebook, where he served as VP of Sales for the Western United States. His book You Should Totally Get an MBA: A Comedian’s Guide to Top U.S. Business Schools came out in April. When he’s not on the road speaking, doing stand-up or sharing his unique POV on business and life, he is playing golf, binge watching Charlie Rose or checking Who’s Viewed Your Profile on LinkedIn. He lives in Atlanta with his beautiful wife, two wonderful children and French bulldog, Colonel Tom Parker.