My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Paul Pruitt

Paul Pruitt

Guest Writer
Professional Photographer and Success Coach, Founder of PROFITographers.com

About Paul Pruitt

Paul Pruitt is a multi-passionate entrepreneur with over 15 years experience speaking about marketing, branding, negotiating, and sales techniques. He has brought his knowledge and expertise to the photography world through teaching dynamic workshops and seminars. He is the co-author of the best selling book PROFITographers: Creating a Successful Photography Business and co-founder of PROFITographers, an online educational community for photographer entrepreneurs.