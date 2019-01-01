Paul Pruitt is a multi-passionate entrepreneur with over 15 years experience speaking about marketing, branding, negotiating, and sales techniques. He has brought his knowledge and expertise to the photography world through teaching dynamic workshops and seminars. He is the co-author of the best selling book PROFITographers: Creating a Successful Photography Business and co-founder of PROFITographers, an online educational community for photographer entrepreneurs.
