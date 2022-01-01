Paul Shafer

The sunsetting of the child tax credit expansion could leave many families without enough food on the table

The 2021 child tax credit expansion helped lift millions of families with children out of hunger. After those payments ended in December 2021, those families may again face food insufficiency.

HIV prevention pill PrEP is now free under most insurance plans – but the latest challenge to the Affordable Care Act puts this benefit at risk

World AIDS Day on Dec. 1 this year comes at a time when a key step to removing financial barriers to PrEP access in the U.S. faces legal challenges.

