Paul White is a psychologist, speaker and trainer. He co-authored Sync or Swim: A Fable About Workplace Communication and Coming Together in a Crisis as well as The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace and Rising Above a Toxic Workplace.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Paul White is a psychologist, speaker and trainer. He co-authored Sync or Swim: A Fable About Workplace Communication and Coming Together in a Crisis as well as The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace and Rising Above a Toxic Workplace.