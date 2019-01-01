Paula Thorby has over five years of experience in the field of human resources, both in private and public-sector companies. She recently decided to help advance various social causes, by starting Nonprofit-Concepts, an HR consulting and outsourcing practice that helps nonprofit entities in the New York area recruit and retain their workforce, faster and at lower costs.
