Paula Wallace

Paula Wallace

Guest Writer
President and Founder of SCAD

About Paula Wallace

Paula Wallace is the president and founder of SCAD, a private, nonprofit, accredited university. Established in 1978, SCAD is the most comprehensive art and design university in the United States, offering more than 100 academic degree programs with locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Ga., Hong Kong, and Lacoste, France, as well as an award-winning elearning program. In 2015, SCAD was ranked among the top five universities in the Americas and Europe by Red Dot. 