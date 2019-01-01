My Queue

Pedro Anderson

Founder and COO of Winding Tree

About Pedro Anderson

Pedro Anderson, Founder and COO of Winding Tree - Pedro is a crypto-investor and a social
entrepreneur. At Winding Tree, Pedro is in charge of partnerships, having sold millions of dollars
of SaaS products in previous positions. Winding Tree is the first blockchain-based decentralized open-source travel distribution platform. Winding Tree makes travel cheaper for individual travelers and more profitable for providers. There are no intermediaries, which means no exorbitant transaction fees and no barriers for entry. Moreover, Winding Tree allows small companies to compete with big players, finally bringing innovation back into the travel industry.