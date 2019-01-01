About Peli Peli
How do we describe Peli Peli? In one word, FLAVOR! Peli Peli (also known as Piri Piri or Peri Peri), which means Bird’s-Eye Chili, is a spice that was discovered by the Portuguese in the 15th Century on the plains of Southern Africa. The spice rapidly became popular when used to prepare sauces and marinades for chicken and seafood cuisine. Peli Peli's cuisine, known as South African Fusion, features authentic South African delicacies along with American steak, chicken and seafood favorites that are prepared in Chef Paul Friedman's South African style. This style includes marinades, seasonings and spices used in South African cuisine with Dutch, Portuguese and Asian influences. In addition to this amazing blend of innovative cuisine, guests entering Peli Peli will embark on a journey that will capture their heart, soul and belly and enjoy a culinary experience that they have never had before.