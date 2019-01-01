My Queue

Perry Marshall

VIP Contributor
Author, Sales and Traffic Expert, CEO and Founder of Perry S. Marshall & Associates

About Perry Marshall

Perry Marshall is the president of Perry S. Marshall & Associates, a Chicago-based company that consults both online and brick-and-mortar companies on generating sales leads, web traffic and maximizing advertising results. He has written seven books including his most recent, 80/20 Sales and Marketing (Entrepreneur Press, 2013), Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising (Enterpreneur Press, 2014), Ultimate Guide to Google AdWords (Entrepreneur Press, 2014), and Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing (Entrepreneur Press, 2016). He blogs at perrymarshall.com.

Books By Perry Marshall

Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing
Ultimate Guide to Local Business Marketing

By Perry Marshall

By Perry Marshall

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

By Perry Marshall
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords
80/20 Sales and Marketing
80/20 Sales and Marketing
