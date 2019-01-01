Cut Your Work in Half and Double Your Sales

Coached by famed marketing consultant and bestselling author Perry Marshall, sales and marketing professionals master how to save 80% of their time and money by zeroing in on the right 20% of their market —and gaining 10X, or even, 100X the success.

Under the 80/20 sales and marketing principle, uncover how to:

eliminate time-wasters

advertise to hyper-responsive buyers and avoid tire-kickers

gain coveted positions on search engines

differentiate yourself from competitors

and more.

Also learn, paired with the given tools, to predict how much money is being left on the table, and how to pocket it instead. Master how to identify untapped markets, high-profit opportunities, and incremental improvements, gaining time and greater profit potential.

Supported by online tools from Marshall, including The 80/20 Power Curve, a tool to help you see invisible money, and a Marketing DNA Test, a personal assessment to zero in on one’s greatest selling assets, this timeless guide promises to change the game for you, whether you're a seasoned and novice marketing or sales professional.