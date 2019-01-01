As an attorney at firm WilmerHale, Peter Buckland focuses his practice on the representation of companies, from start-ups to established corporations, with particular emphasis on software, internet and digital media, devices, energy and clean technologies. Since joining the firm in 2005, Mr. Buckland has counseled numerous entrepreneurs and emerging companies throughout their lifecycle and has advised on complex corporate transactions, including venture capital financings, mergers and acquisitions, public offerings and buyouts.