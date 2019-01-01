Peter DeVries is chief operating officer at Destiny Solutions in Toronto. His company creates software for higher education institutions that helps them to successfully attract, manage and maintain their nontraditional students.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Peter DeVries is chief operating officer at Destiny Solutions in Toronto. His company creates software for higher education institutions that helps them to successfully attract, manage and maintain their nontraditional students.