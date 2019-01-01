As a partner at House of Kaizen, a company that provides end-to-end digital performance marketing services, Peter Figueredo focuses on strengthening relationships with clients and growing results for clients. Figueredo is head of client services, and his New York City-based team is responsible for client happiness and meeting client goals to achieve long-term engagements and organic growth.
