Peter Figueredo

Peter Figueredo

Guest Writer
Partner at House of Kaizen

About Peter Figueredo

As a partner at House of Kaizen, a company that provides end-to-end digital performance marketing services, Peter Figueredo focuses on strengthening relationships with clients and growing results for clients. Figueredo is head of client services, and his New York City-based team is responsible for client happiness and meeting client goals to achieve long-term engagements and organic growth. 