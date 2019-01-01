Peter Friedman is a social media visionary and veteran with 32 years of online community and social media experience helping companies engage 1:1 with customers at scale. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of LiveWorld, a trusted social media partner to the world’s largest brands, and author of The CMO’s Social Media Handbook: A Step-by-Step Guide for Leading Marketing Teams in the Social Media World. Friedman earned his MBA from The Harvard Business School and bachelor’s degree in American History from Brown University.