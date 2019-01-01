About Peter Mühlmann

Peter Mühlmann is the founder and CEO of Trusptilot, a review platform for ecommerce. Over the last ten years, Mühlmann has led his company from a small Danish startup to an international, multi-million-dollar company with more than 700 employees, spanning seven offices and six different countries. In 2013, Peter Mühlmann was named Danish Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young.