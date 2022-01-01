Signing out of account, Standby...
Peter Mulford
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Chief innovation officer at BTS
Peter Mulford is the chief innovation officer at BTS, a management-consulting and professional-services firm focused on working with leaders at all levels. With a passion for learning, teaching and innovation, Mulford works with exceptional leaders bringing innovation and strategy to life.
The Right (and Wrong) Way to Be Influenced by Data
Great data analysis might just give you a leg up when it comes to pitching your ideas.
La forma correcta (e incorrecta) de dejarse influir por los datos
Un gran análisis de datos podría darle una ventaja cuando se trata de presentar sus ideas.