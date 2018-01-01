Peter Page

Business Is Booming for Product You Don't Inhale
Cannabis

Business Is Booming for Product You Don't Inhale

Go ahead and bogart that joint: Smoking is just one way to consume marijuana and might eventually become the least common way to do it.
Hemp Clears Legislative Hurdle and Is Poised to Be Legalized
hemp

Hemp Clears Legislative Hurdle and Is Poised to Be Legalized

Hemp was a major commodity product for centuries. Now, after decades of prohibition, it looks like it will be again.
New Jersey Takes a Big, and Long Awaited, Step Toward Full Legalization
Legal Marijuana

New Jersey Takes a Big, and Long Awaited, Step Toward Full Legalization

There are few active opponents but many key legalization advocates see shortcomings in the legislation.
Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today
Legal Marijuana

Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today

It's been a long wait but Massachusetts is now the first eastern state to allow recreational sales.
Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded
Legal Marijuana

Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded

Many new office holders support legal marijuana but few made it their highest priority.
Latest Gallup Poll Finds a Big Majority of Americans Support Legal Marijuana
Legal Marijuana

Latest Gallup Poll Finds a Big Majority of Americans Support Legal Marijuana

But when will the politicians we elect actually do the legalizing?
New Jersey Legalization Bill Reportedly Sets Nation's Lowest Tax on Legal Marijuana
Legal Marijuana

New Jersey Legalization Bill Reportedly Sets Nation's Lowest Tax on Legal Marijuana

The Garden State has been on the cusp of legalization since last year. It's looking like it will really happen.
White House Orders Federal Agencies to Find Bad Things to Say About Legal Marijuana
Legal Marijuana

White House Orders Federal Agencies to Find Bad Things to Say About Legal Marijuana

The move looks less like a shift in policy than an effort to influence President Trump.
