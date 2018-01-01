Peter Page

Cannabis
Business Is Booming for Product You Don't Inhale
Go ahead and bogart that joint: Smoking is just one way to consume marijuana and might eventually become the least common way to do it.
hemp
Hemp Clears Legislative Hurdle and Is Poised to Be Legalized
Hemp was a major commodity product for centuries. Now, after decades of prohibition, it looks like it will be again.
Legal Marijuana
New Jersey Takes a Big, and Long Awaited, Step Toward Full Legalization
There are few active opponents but many key legalization advocates see shortcomings in the legislation.
Legal Marijuana
Adults In Massachusetts Can Legally Buy Marijuana Starting Today
It's been a long wait but Massachusetts is now the first eastern state to allow recreational sales.
Legal Marijuana
Pro-Marijuana Candidates Were Big Midterm Winners but Now They Need to be Prodded
Many new office holders support legal marijuana but few made it their highest priority.
Legal Marijuana
Latest Gallup Poll Finds a Big Majority of Americans Support Legal Marijuana
But when will the politicians we elect actually do the legalizing?
Legal Marijuana
New Jersey Legalization Bill Reportedly Sets Nation's Lowest Tax on Legal Marijuana
The Garden State has been on the cusp of legalization since last year. It's looking like it will really happen.
Legal Marijuana
White House Orders Federal Agencies to Find Bad Things to Say About Legal Marijuana
The move looks less like a shift in policy than an effort to influence President Trump.