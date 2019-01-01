Phil Gahn is the cofounder and chief business development officer of RippleNami, a cloud-based custom mapping and visualization platform based in San Diego, CA. Gahn has more than 20 years leading business development initiatives in South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa in industries including maritime, aviation, mass transit, critical infrastructure security and defense. He also currently serves as director for the Turkana Child Education Support Programme, a community-based organization that promotes the welfare and educational development of orphans in Northwest Kenya, and is deputy director for Turkana Border Security and Conflict Resolution Programme.