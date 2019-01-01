Phil Geldart, founder and CEO at Eagle’s Flight, is a recognized authority in the areas of transforming organizational culture and leadership development. He pioneered experiential learning in the training and development industry and has created numerous experiential learning programs which are now used around the world and translated into over two dozen languages. He is an author of seven books, most recently Experiential Learning: Changing Behavior to Improve Performance.
