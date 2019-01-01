Phil Lodico is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, board member and advisor who has dedicated the last 16 years of his career helping organizations better understand and utilize the power of the domain name industry. He recently launched Saratoga Springs, New York-based Brandsight, a new company which is changing the way corporations with large domain name portfolios manage and extract value from their assets.
