My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Phil Lodico

Phil Lodico

Guest Writer
Serial entrepreneur, angel investor, founder of Brandsight

About Phil Lodico

Phil Lodico is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, board member and advisor who has dedicated the last 16 years of his career helping organizations better understand and utilize the power of the domain name industry. He recently launched Saratoga Springs, New York-based Brandsight, a new company which is changing the way corporations with large domain name portfolios manage and extract value from their assets.