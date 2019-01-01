About Phil Wickham
Phil Wickham is the CEO of Kauffman Fellows and Managing Director at Sozo Ventures. He is also a veteran venture investor and startup entrepreneur. Wickhaml co-founded the publishing company Reference Media in Tokyo, Japan, grew it to scale and sold it to the Princeton Review, where he became VP of sales for Japan and Korea. Later, he served as general partner at JAFCO America Ventures, a billion-dollar fund backed by leading Japanese financial and technology players such as Hitachi and Mitsubishi.