Philip Bahoshy

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO, MAGNiTT

About Philip Bahoshy

Philip Bahoshy is the founder and CEO of MAGNiTT, an online community that connects MENA entrepreneurs with investors. Raised in the UK with Iraqi origins, Philip obtained an MBA from INSEAD in 2013 and a BSc in Economics from the London School of Economics. During his time in Dubai, Philip worked at Oliver Wyman in the Financial Services practice for three years, followed by nearly three years at Barclays Wealth working as Chief of Staff to the CEO advising on strategic initiatives. Philip has lived in the UAE for more than seven years and is passionate about developing the MENA startup ecosystem.