Philip Davies

Philip Davies

Guest Writer
President, EMEA at Siegel+Gale

About Philip Davies

Philip Davies is the President, EMEA at Siegel+Gale, a global strategy, design and brand experience company. In this role, Davies’ focus is to solve clients’ complex brand challenges through simple, unexpectedly fresh strategies, stories and experiences. Philip’s broad international experience spans journalism, advertising and brand consulting, where he has gained a reputation for leading teams in creating simple, pervasive ideas that allow brands to perform and compete. Over his career, he has also helped advance the brands of Barclays, Fabergé, British Airways, McKinsey, Rio Tinto, HP, Diageo and many others.