Philip Reed
What’s It Cost to Fill Up an EV?
Would you like to pay $2 a gallon — or a lot less — for gas? If you drove an electric car, that’s the equivalent of what you would pay…
A 10,000-Mile Road Trip: Prepare to Enjoy the Ride
My wife and I are planning a once-in-a-lifetime, 10,000-mile, coast-to-coast road trip. The dream is an epic journey along roads less traveled, but th...
Sometimes You Need a Map, Not an App
Believe it or not, there are still plenty of places in the U.S. where there’s no cell phone service and, as a result, no way of navigating with your s...
9 Options for When You Can’t Find a Rental Car
In the classic travel movie “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” an airport shuttle leaves Steve Martin in a distant parking lot only to find the car he...
It’s the Worst Time to Buy a Car — But What If You Have To?
The same thing that happened with toilet paper last year — shortages and panic buying — is now happening with cars. “In my 28 years in the business, I...