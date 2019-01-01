Phong Ly is the CEO and co-founder of iSeeCars.com, a car-search engine that uses big data to help users find great car deals and save money. He has more than 15 years of high tech and business experience at large companies and companies in the startup world. He has been an executive at SAP, leading strategic initiatives to expand the company’s reach into new markets, and an early employee of a $100 million retail chain, as well as the co-founder of a mobile applications company which was later acquired. Ly has been quoted in media outlets like ABC News, Forbes, CNBC, USA Today, Fortune and Reuters. He earned an MBA from Harvard Business School.
