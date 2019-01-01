My Queue

Pooja Lohana

Guest Writer
Ghostwriter, Author, ProBlogger, Editor

About Pooja Lohana

Pooja makes small-business owners and entrepreneurs get found online. She simplifies online marketing for her clients so they can make more sales and live the Un-9-5 life. A Melbourne-based blogger, ghostwriter and editor, Pooja has written for ProBlogger, JeffBullas, MarketingProfs, Hongkiat and more. She also mentors aspiring writers to become self-employed and break into freelance writing.