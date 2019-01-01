Pooja Bajaj Chadha is the Founder & CEO at ExtraMile - an organisation that engages with HR and Business Heads of corporates to provide solutions that focus on keeping employees engaged and happy at the workplace. ExtraMile works with top companies to improve engagement levels, meet communication needs, and help build great teams at the workplace. Born and raised in Mumbai, Pooja is a Marketing and Business Management post graduate from Warwick Business School. She has essayed various roles in the field of Marketing at top companies such as L'Oreal, Xpotential UK, and Philip Morris to name a few.

At the height of her corporate career, she decided to give up corporate life in order to be an entrepreneur. Pooja was driven by one sole motive - to make the workplace a happy and engaging environment since employees spend half their lifetime at the workplace. Pooja enjoys keeping fit through Cross Fit in her leisure. She is a true animal lover and has been a pet parent to a few dogs through her childhood.



