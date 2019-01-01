Pooja Pagnis

Pooja has been associated with TeamLease Services for over 14 years. She is based out of Mumbai and manages teams nationally. She has experience in advising companies on their leadership talent and has worked closely with key decision makers to acquire talent that has been extremely critical for their growth. Key industry focus being Consulting with leading organizations. She is a Post Graduate from MET Institute of Management.
