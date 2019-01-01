Pooja Singh

Pooja is a policy expert with more than 13 years of experience in regulatory compliance. At present she is advising the UAE Federal capital market authority on implementing international best practices in capital market policy and shaping their views on Fintech. She has a decade of experience with the Indian capital market regulator as well. An avid writer, she also speaks at various regulatory panels across the UAE and was recently part of Rise Up 2019 Asia cohort, Money 20/20 Singapore.