Prabhakar Jayakumar is the Country Manager of DigitalOcean, responsible for running the firm’s operations in India. Building localized go-to-market strategies to increase user base and driving revenue growth in India are among his primary areas of focus. He has over nine years of experience across business development, marketing and technology consulting functions in Internet and Ecommerce domains.He is an alumnus of IIM Bangalore and NITK Surathkal.

Being only the second hire for Amazon’s International expansion team in India, Prabhakar played a key role in planning and launching Junglee.com and Amazon.in marketplace businesses in India.