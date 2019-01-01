Prachi Laud

With over 16 years of experience in the field of architecture and interior designing, Prachi has been actively working in the hospitality design and residential projects. She has worked closely with the leading developers while working with iConcepts, a leading interior design studio in Mumbai. She is constantly trying to carry forward this spirit of design as the creator at Light Doctor.
