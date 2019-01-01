My Queue

Pradeep Singhvi

Pradeep Singhvi

Founder and CEO, Houseome.com

About Pradeep Singhvi

Mr. Pradeep Singhvi is the Founder and CEO of Houseome.com - an interior designing company that
has built a platform to create a dream home for new age buyers. Pradeep is a seasoned
Finance professional who's turned into an Entrepreneur with an aim to disrupt the current interior
designing space in Mumbai.
Prior to starting off on his entrepreneurial journey, Pradeep was heading the business planning and
budgeting of the Trent Hypermarket Ltd. - Star Bazaar - A TATA & Tesco Enterprise. A
Chartered Accountant graduate he has also worked as financial head for financial and corporate
companies like Times Television Network, Capegemini and Raymond Apparel etc in the past.