Prafulla Mathur

Prafulla is a serial entrepreneur. He co-founded Queppelin in 2010, WudStay (dominant aggregator of accommodations for working professionals and students) in 2015. He also raised $3 Million from Mangrove Capital (Netherlands), Simile Ventures (Luxembourg) and Vikas Saxena (CEO, Nimbuzz).



Prafulla is also the investor-director in Indonesia based Tinggal which provides budget accommodation across Bali, Jakarta and other cities.