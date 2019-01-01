My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Prajodh Rajan

Prajodh Rajan

Co-Founder and Group CEO, Eurokids International Limited

About Prajodh Rajan

Prajodh Rajan, Co-founder & CEO is responsible for guiding the strategic direction and growth of EuroKids International. Under his leadership, the company grew from 2 Pre-Schools in 2001 to 900+ Pre-Schools across 360 towns & cities in India, Nepal & Bangladesh, and a fast-growing network of 10 K-12 Schools in 6 cities in India.

A management graduate from the University of Madras, he enjoys an enviable reputation in the industry, for his pioneering efforts in early childhood education in the country, besides creating a fertile ecosystem for education entrepreneurship. He is highly passionate and committed to the cause of instilling 21st century skills in young learners, which is a key focus across all EuroSchools.