pranay parikh
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of From MD to Entrepreneur Podcast
Dr. Pranay Parikh is the host of the forthcoming "From MD to Entrepreneur" podcast and a practicing physician. He has worked for multiple eight-figure businesses and is the founder of Ascent Equity Group, a real-estate company that helps physicians invest in real estate.
How to Sidestep Personal-Development Pitfalls as a New Entrepreneur
Key methods of avoiding archetypal personal-growth traps in the early days of a company.
Cómo evitar las trampas del desarrollo personal como nuevo emprendedor
Métodos clave para evitar las trampas arquetípicas del crecimiento personal en los primeros días de una empresa.