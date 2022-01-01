pranay parikh

Dr. Pranay Parikh is the host of the forthcoming "From MD to Entrepreneur" podcast and a practicing physician. He has worked for multiple eight-figure businesses and is the founder of Ascent Equity Group, a real-estate company that helps physicians invest in real estate.

Entrepreneurs

How to Sidestep Personal-Development Pitfalls as a New Entrepreneur

Key methods of avoiding archetypal personal-growth traps in the early days of a company.

Emprendedores

Cómo evitar las trampas del desarrollo personal como nuevo emprendedor

Métodos clave para evitar las trampas arquetípicas del crecimiento personal en los primeros días de una empresa.

